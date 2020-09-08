Obituary: Susan J. Crofoot

Bradford/Tyrone

Susan J. Crofoot, 66, of Bradford, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Honoring her wishes there are no calling hours. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620.

Susan was born Jan. 1, 1954 in Wilmington, Del., the daughter of E. H. “Bud” and Thelma (Cleveland) Wheatley. On June 26, 2004 in Cecilton, Maryland, she married Guy C. Crofoot. A former employee of Penn Yan Boats, Susan became a Pharmacy Technician for Henderson Drug Store before it became Quinlan’s Pharmacy and Medical Supplies in Montour Falls, where she retired from in February of 2020. Mrs. Crofoot enjoyed fishing and crabbing and was an avid collector of Fenton Bells.

She is dearly loved and will be forever missed by her husband of 16 years, Guy C. Crofoot at home; her son, John (Loni) Sanders of Corning; her daughter, Ellen (Steve) Orr of Penn Yan; six grandchildren Jay, Ashley, and Alanna Sanders, Tommy Rexford, and Tyler and Tristyn Orr; her mother, Thelma Wheatley, and her brother, Bruce (Colleen) Wheatley, all of Cecilton, Md; her sister, Diane (Richard) Woznicki of Nocona, Texas; along with two stepsons, Bryan (Felicia) Crofoot of Jacksonville, Fla., and Kevin Crofoot of Barrington; stepdaughter, Laura Crofoot of Penn Yan; eight step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father “Bud” Wheatley April 19, 2020.

