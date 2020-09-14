Obituary: Thomas J. Vollmer

Dundee

Thomas J. Vollmer, 63, of Dundee, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 at 94 Seneca St., Dundee. A memorial service celebrating his life was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 at the Penn Yan United Methodist Church, 166 Main St., Penn Yan, and can be viewed on Facebook Live Stream. Those in attendance were asked to observe social distancing guidelines and to wear a face mask.

Tom was born Dec. 31, 1956 in Syracuse, the son of Stanley and Joan (Oswald) Vollmer. He resided in Verona for 32 years, graduating from VVS High School. He then moved to Penn Yan where he owned and operated the NAPA Auto Parts store for 14 years along with his family and faithful K-9 companion, Otis. His employees were his extended family and his customers were his friends.

Tom lived a fulfilling and godly life by contributing to his church and community. His greatest joy was time spent with his family while camping, boating, traveling, and enjoying sporting/racing events. Throughout his illness of pancreatic cancer, he strove to stay strong by living, loving, and laughing every day with his devoted wife and son.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cynthia L. (Crumb) Vollmer; sons, Jay Vollmer, Phillip Vollmer, and Matthew Vollmer; siblings, Candy (David) Byerly, Sherrie (Rocky) Woodard, Stephan (Toni) Vollmer, and Paul (Lynn) Vollmer; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Thomas’ name to Family Life Network of Bath, NY; Thrive to Survive Cancer Support of Geneva, or the Humane Society of Yates County.

Memories of Thomas may be shared with his family and friends at townsendwoodzinger.com.