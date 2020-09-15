Obituary: Frieda Bachowski

Tampa, Fla.

Frieda Emma (Niesborella) Bachowski, 98, died September 2, 2020, in Tampa, Florida.

She was born in Philadelphia, Pa. She and late husband, Stephen, raised their children in Tabernacle, N.J. In retirement, they moved to N.Y. Her last address before moving to Tampa, Fla. with her daughter, was Penn Yan. She is survived by her daughter, Frieda J. Bachowski; son, Stephen Jr. & Rachele A. Bachowski; grandchildren, Alison Marie and Stephen Paul; and son, Russell F. Bachowski.

Send condolences to macdonaldfuneral.com.