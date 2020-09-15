Obituary: James D. Ritter

Penn Yan

James D. Ritter, 88, of Penn Yan, died September 7, 2020, in Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home.

There are no funeral arrangements.

James retired from NYSEG after working as a mechanic. He is survived by a daughter, Barbara Jo Bennett; five sons, Jim (Marie) Ritter, Lyle (Jeanne, Deb) Ritter, Bill (Donna) Ritter, Steve (Carol) Ritter, and Claude (Dallas) Ritter; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and sister, Bonnie Murphy. He was predeceased recently by his wife of 68 years, Joan; also his parents, Chester and Ivy Ritter; sister, Ann Deuchar; and brothers, Richard and Lyle Ritter.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Dundee Volunteer Ambulance Co. and the Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance Corps.