Obituary: Lawrence J. “Larry” Collins

Dundee/Himrod

Lawrence James “Larry” Collins, 79, of Dundee, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

There will be no prior calling hours. A graveside service with Fireman Honor’s will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 in Grove Mount Cemetery, Penn Yan-Himrod Road, Himrod, with Lay Pastor Lew Ann Giles officiating; with a reception following.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dresden Fire Dept., c/o EMS, P.O. Box 156, Dresden, N.Y. 14441.

Lawrence was born Oct. 31, 1940 in Binghamton, the son of the late Robert James and Velma Leola (Harrison) Collins. He graduated from Chenango Valley High School and went on to receive his degree in Fire Prevention from Oklahoma State University. He was the owner and operator of Alamo Ambulance from 1964–1967. On Sept. 2, 1967 in Hillcrest, N.Y., he married the former Mary E. Garringer. They have lived locally since 1994, previously of Horseheads.

Mr. Collins worked for Erway Ambulance in Chemung County before becoming a Respiratory Therapist. He started that career in Buffalo, then Schuyler Hospital in Montour Falls, followed by St. Joseph’s Hospital in Elmira, before accepting a position at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan, where he retired from in 2017.

“Larry” was the EMS Captain and member of the Dresden Fire Dept., and a former member of the Himrod Fire Dept. In his spare time, he enjoyed model trains, reading, and was a sports trivia and statistic expert.

He is loved and will be missed by his wife of 53 years, Mary E. Collins, at home; a daughter, Kristen M. (George) Jamison of Big Flats; three sons, Patrick J. (Shelly) Collins of Prattsburgh, Robert F. (Gena Kasperkoski) Collins of Piffard, and John P. Collins at home; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and several nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

He was predeceased by a grandson, Thomas A. Dietterick, Dec. 19, 2011.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee. Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.