Obituary: Mary Chase

Benton

Mary Jane Chase, 85, of Benton Center, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at The Homestead of Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, Penn Yan.

There will be no calling hours according to Mary’s wishes. A private memorial service will be scheduled at the convenience of the family.

Mary was born in Penn Yan Nov. 8, 1934, the daughter of the late John and Hazel (Matteson) Wilkins. She married Frank R. Chase in 1958, and enjoyed 40 years at his side and as his partner in a life of common goals and quiet pleasures until his death in 1999. Mary was a life-long resident of Yates County and served in the administrative offices at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital throughout her career. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, was an avid reader, and had a great love of nature.

Mary is survived by several nieces and nephews as well as several grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. She is also survived by special friends, the Ervin and Lena Sensenig family, whose friendship and support were of great joy and comfort to her.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was predeceased by her brother, Karl H. Wilkins Sr.

Charitable contributions in memory of Mary Chase can be made to the Benton Volunteer Fire Department or Ontario-Yates Hospice in recognition of the important services each provides to the community.