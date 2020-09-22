Obituary: Barbara Jean McLoud

Penn Yan

Barbara Jean McLoud, 82, of Penn Yan, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.

There are no prior calling hours. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 in Second Milo Cemetery, Second Milo Road, Penn Yan, with Lay Pastor Lew Ann Giles officiating; a reception will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Barbara was born Nov. 9, 1937 in the town of Starkey, one of five daughters of the late Walter J. and Charlotte (Hibbard) Moran. On Aug. 15, 1959 in Penn Yan, she married Norman E. “Gene” McLoud. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Barbara was a school bus monitor for the Penn Yan Central School District for many years. In her spare time, she loved playing bingo, traveling, especially to Tennessee, and collecting carousel horses.

She is loved and will be dearly missed by her husband of 61 years, Gene McLoud at home; three sons, John R. McLoud of Hammondsport, Randy A. McLoud of Waterloo, and Keith E. McLoud of Rock Stream; five grandchildren, Brooke L. (Darin) Gilbert of Penn Yan who she raised as a daughter, Amber N. McLoud, of Penn Yan, Amanda K. (Cameron) Howell, Mackenzie McLoud, and Konnor McLoud all of Dundee; four great-grandchildren, Brandon Champlin, Kendra Champlin, Jordis Gilbert, and Meilani Howell; a brother, Robert Moran of Zephyrhills, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by four sisters.

Arrangements entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee. Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.