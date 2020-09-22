Obituary: Dennis Anthony Zgardzinski

Penn Yan

Dennis Anthony Zgardzinski, 72, passed September 14, 2020 peacefully in his sleep.

He was born and raised in Jamesville, but spent the last years with his Lady in Penn Yan, traveling and enjoying life. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran, serving in the Marine Corps, and receiving two Purple Hearts. He was a volunteer and lifelong member of the Jamesville Fire Department, enjoyed playing softball on the Southwood Fire Department team, and shot trap at the Pompey Rod and Gun Club for many years.

He is predeceased by his father, Tony; and grandson, Dennis Michael. Surviving him are his Lady Love, Janet Hayton; mother, Barbara McDermott; daughter, Holly (Scott) Earl; son, Joshua (Lisa) Zgardzinski; granddaughter, Lindsay Hotaling; stepmother, Louise Zgardzinski; brothers, Tony Jr. (Andi) and Robert (Amy) Zgardzinski; sister, Cindy (Brian) Rogers; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins.

He was much loved by his family, and cherished by all that knew him. He will be missed by the Mennonites who he drove and considered to be part of his extended family. His lively banter and boisterous presence will be greatly missed.

There was a public Celebration of Life at Jamesville Fire Department in Jamesville Sept. 19. There will be a private burial at Bath National Cemetery. The family would like that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Disabled American Veterans Chapter 4 Canandaigua & Finger Lakes, P.O. Box 998, Canandaigua, NY 14424; or the Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 272, Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Townsend-Wood & Zinger Funeral Home in Penn Yan. To leave the family a message of condolence or to light a “Candle of Remembrance,” please visit www.townsendwoodzinger.com.