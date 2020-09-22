Obituary: Diane J. (Squires) Emery

Penn Yan

Diane J. (Squires) Emery passed away peacefully September 18, 2020 at Keuka Comfort Care Home in Penn Yan after a long battle with cancer.

There will be a graveside service at Pine Hill Cemetery in Throop for family and friends at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Keuka Comfort Care Home in Penn Yan.

Diane was born Jan. 14, 1943 in Auburn, N.Y. to Betty Cardinale. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and will be dearly missed. Diane graduated from Auburn Central High School in 1961. She held many jobs in the Auburn area as a secretary and typist before working and ultimately retiring from Two Brothers Printing in Moravia where she enjoyed a long career working from home transcribing for the printing company. She was a past member and officer of the Cayuga Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and spent many years working in the ticket office during the Cayuga Firemen’s Field Days. She was a lifelong member of the Women of the Moose holding several titles, including Recorder for several terms, PEP, and received her College of Regents in 1996. She and her husband, David, were active members of the Auburn Moose Lodge before moving to Florida. Over the last 20 years, she and David resided in Lakeland, Fla. first as snow birds and then as year-round residents before moving to Penn Yan in 2018 to be close to family. Diane loved crafting, painting and reading, and spending time with family and friends.

Diane is survived by her husband of 48 years, David Emery; children, Teri Secor, Larry (Marilyn) Secor, and Melissa Emery; grandchildren, Lauren (Brandon) Jones, Jamie (Nate) Grant, Victoria Secor, Megan Secor, Abigail Blauvelt, and Zachary Blauvelt; great-grandchildren, Dania and Calum Grant, and Emma and Jace Jones; her sister-in-law, Karen Nadolny; sister, Sherry Speed; brothers, Mark Bailey and Tom Stolz; and many other family members and dear friends. She is predeceased by her mother, Betty Stolz; and mother-in-law, Alice Emery, who she loved dearly.