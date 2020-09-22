Obituary: James F. (Jim) Logan

Penn Yan

Jim Logan, 77, of Penn Yan, passed away Friday, September 11, at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.

A private graveside burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetery October 3, 2020.

Jim was born Aug. 10, 1943 in Buffalo. He was the son of Wade and Fannie Logan. Jim was a truck driver for many years, being last employed with Steve Marchionda Trucking. He loved being outside, and was an avid hunter. Jim was a long-time member of the Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Club. He loved his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jim was married for 44 years to his loving wife, Gloria, who passed away April 6, 2008. He is survived by his daughters, Brenda (Art) Parsons, Donna Logan, and Kelly (Andy) Hansen; grandchildren, Brendaya (Joshua) Brewerton, Brooke (Nathaniel) Ayers, Sabrena Parsons, Amber (Rob) Lacroix, Amy Parsons-Colon, Nicholas (Vanessa) Paulchel, Brady Logan, Kelsey (Zach) Broome, Alyssa (Alface) Broome, Logan Broome, and Ben Broome; great-grandchildren, Marshall, Gionni, Logan, and Landon Brewerton, Brooklynn and Harper Ayers, Hailie and Carly Lacroix, Tyler and Kiarra Wendt, and Leland and Rihanna Colon; siblings, Lois VanGorder, Jack Logan, and Sandra Hoffman; sisters-in-law, Polly Logan, Melissa Hobart, and Joni Campbell. He is also survived by girlfriend of many years, Carol Kniffin. Jim is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He is predeceased by a daughter, Sheila Ann; brother, Robert Logan; brothers-in-law, Lyle VanGorder, Lt. Chester Hoffman, and Allen Hobart; and sister-in-law, Nan Logan.

Arrangements were made by Weldon Funeral home. Guestbook can be signed at weldonfuneralhome.com.