Obituary: Donald Olney Carroll

Branchport

Donald Olney Carroll, 85, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at the Homestead in Penn Yan.

Burial arrangements will be made at the convenience of the family.

He was born Aug. 29, 1935 to Olney and Meta Louise Stickles Carroll in Penn Yan. He graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1953. In the Fall of 1953, Don joined the Marines. This took him to California, where he lived into the 1960s. While raising his family there, he also attended classes at Valley College in Van Nuys, Calif. for four years. Later, he attended Insurance Claims School at Val Tech. He also completed a LaSalle University Correspondence Course in select phases of insurance and law. Later, Don successfully completed courses in Fire and Casualty Insurance and New York State Real Estate Sales. Still while living in California, he, as a Conservative, worked on Barry Goldwater’s presidential campaign. He was an area chairman and had 33 precincts under his supervision. He also helped organize the San Fernando Valley Club for Goldwater. From there, he moved to New York State with his family. At that time, he was an agent for State Farm, living in the Ithaca area. He also worked for Barden Homes as a builder. His last work was a greeter at the Canandaigua Walmart.

Mr. Carroll is survived by his wife of 28 years, Pauline Christensen Carroll; his children, Vicki (Walter) Van der Toorn of Ventura, Calif., Debi (Robert) Mierop of Simi Valley, Calif., Steven (Kandra) Carroll of Cedar City, Utah, David (Leslie) Carroll of Simi Valley, Calif., William (Pascale) Carroll of Fort Mohave, Ariz.; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; step-children, Gary (Donna) Bailey of Penn Yan, Roger (Linda) Bailey of Branchport, Lisa (Mitch Lehman) Knapp of Penn Yan, Carla Bailey of Branchport, and Troy (Becki) Bailey of Penn Yan; nine step-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren, and one step-great-great grandson.

He was predeceased by his parents, Olney Carroll and Meta Louise Shaddock; sisters, Norma Fiero and Dorothy Mickelsen.