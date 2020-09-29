Obituary: Dorothy Sands

Branchport

Dorothy Sands, 88, of Penn Yan and formerly of Branchport, passed away Sept. 23, 2020, in the comfort of Hospice Care at the Homestead. She was laid to rest at the Grove Cemetery in Bath next to her husband, Kenneth Sands.

Dorothy was a lifelong resident of the area and made countless friends with her friendly smile and kind words. She enjoyed the outdoors, farming, gardening, and growing her flowers. She worked many years at Hunt Country Vineyards both in the vineyard and in the winery. She attended Yatesville Methodist Church. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Yatesville Methodist Church, P.O. Box 708, Penn Yan, NY 14527. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Louis) Smith; two granddaughters; one great-grandson; and her sister, Mary Coons; along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Floyd and Mary Gregory; her brothers, Charles and Earl Gregory; and her husband, Kenneth Sands.