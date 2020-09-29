Obituary: Michael J. Willis

Penn Yan

Michael J. Willis, 77, of Penn Yan passed away Sept. 18 at his childhood home.

There will be a Memorial Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 starting at the American Legion. There will be rolling calling hours from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Legion.

A graduate of the Penn Yan Academy Class of 1962, Mike served his country proudly in the Vietnam War. He was assigned to the 9th Infantry Division, Company A, 9th Signal Battalion, U.S. Army at Bearcat, South Vietnam. Mike retired after many years of service to his brothers in uniform from the V.A. Hospital in Canandaigua. Mike dedicated many years of his life to VFW Post #745 and American Legion Post #355 in Penn Yan serving as Commander of both as well as serving in Honor Guards, community service and civic engagements.

Mike is survived by his loving companion, Tina Fenton; her three daughters, three grandchildren, and their cats, Leo and Oliver. He is also survived by his daughters, Denise Willis and Sharon Clark (Charlie Bishop); his son, Patrick (Ann) Mulvaney; his grandchildren, Tim, Erin, Jennifer, James, Rachael, Gavin, Kyle, and Elena; and three great-grandchildren, Allie, Bryce, and Clara.

Mike was predeceased by his loving parents, Charles and Marjorie; his brothers, Daniel and Charles; Tina’s grandson, Gavin; and faithful pet, Annie.

Memorial Contributions may be made to American Legion Post #355, to the Michael J. Willis Memorial Scholarship, Penn Yan, NY 14527.