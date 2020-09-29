Obituary: Virginia Richardson Toland

West Columbia, S.C.

Virginia Richardson Toland, 83 of West Columbia, S.C. and formerly of Penn Yan, passed away after a short battle with cancer Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Agape Hospice in Lexington, S.C.

A celebration of life is being planned for the Spring of 2021. Contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice in her memory.

Virginia was born May 15, 1937, in Penn Yan and graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1955. She married Clifford L. Richardson Jr. in July of 1955. They were married for 28 years. She went on to earn her Associates degree in accounting from FLCC. She was employed by Morgan’s Grocery in Penn Yan before moving to S.C. in 1986. She worked at MUSC hospital and Lowe’s before retiring in 1996. She returned to Penn Yan in 1997. In 2011, she married Robert Toland. They were married for two years. In 2013, she returned to South Carolina.

Virginia was a people person and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She spent a lot of her time crocheting and working on puzzle books.

Virginia is survived by her three children, Vicki Richardson of West Columbia, S.C., Mark (Patricia) Richardson Sr. of Penn Yan, and Randy (Robin) Richardson of Dundee; her sister, Dorothy (Craig) Reichert of St. Louis, Mo.; numerous nieces and nephews; five grandchildren, Cher (Michael) Moore, Chad (Jessica) Robbins, Beth (Daniel) Flynn, Mark (Stephanie) Richardson Jr., and Cody Richardson; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Virginia is pre-deceased by her husbands, Clifford Richardson Jr., and Robert Toland; parents, W. Frank and Ruth Beyea; brother, Richard, and sister-in-law, Barb Beyea; and nephew, Richard Beyea Jr.