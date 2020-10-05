Obituary: Bruce Allen Newkirk Sr.

Aynor, S.C.

Mr. Bruce Allen Newkirk Sr., 56, of Aynor, S.C., passed away unexpectedly September 24, 2020 at Grand Strand Medical Center.

Mr. Newkirk is the son of the late Marian Newkirk and the step-son of the late Howard Tyler. In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by one son, Ryan James Dailey; one brother, Paul Newkirk; and one niece, Kaytlin Newkirk.

Mr. Newkirk was a hard-working, loving father and grandfather, who will forever be missed by family and friends. His love towards his grandchildren was a special love that can never be replaced. He is survived by his two children: son, Bruce Newkirk Jr. and daughter, Amanda Dailey-Miller (Johnathan). Also surviving are his seven grandchildren: Georgia, Johnathan (J.J.), Tristan, Adrianna (Sissy), Madison, Bruce III, and Jesse; and two sisters, Connie Newkirk (Elaine) and Peggy Newkirk (Chuck). Funeral services for Mr. Bruce Allen Newkirk Sr. will be scheduled at a later time.