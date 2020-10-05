Obituary: William H. Rogers Jr.

Phoenix, Ariz.

William H. Rogers Jr., 59, beloved father, brother, uncle, cousin, friend; has gone home to be with our Lord.

William was born March 31, 1961 in Pontiac, Mich. to William & Helen Rogers, both of whom he joined in Heaven. He grew up in Pontiac along with his six siblings. One of his fondest memories was Murphy Park and the fun they had there going down the toboggan hill. He attended Pontiac Northern High School where he demonstrated a strong interest in all things music, especially Motown and R&B. He will surely be remembered for his love of singing as it brought a smile to so many throughout his life. In his younger years, he was known to drag race cars, and he participated in a battle dance group called Casablanca.

William always loved children, and began his family in Michigan, having his beautiful brown-eyed baby girl. She lit up his world and they shared so many special times, playing hide-n-seek, helping her ride her tricycle, and playing Barbie dolls before he moved to Penn Yan where he lived for many years; marrying his love, gaining a wonderful daughter, and having a precious son; they created many wonderful memories, helping to coach his son’s youth soccer games, dressing up with the kids for Halloween, going camping, having bonfires with s’mores, playing pirates at Pirate Days, cheering from the sides of the wrestling mat or the football field, and even playing Tea Party; before he eventually settled in Phoenix, Ariz.

He worked for twenty years in manufacturing, including a place that built buses for the disabled.

Affectionately known to all who loved him as “Binky,” William was funny, thoughtful, and often known to be the “life of the party,” always wearing the biggest smile. He enjoyed connecting with his family on social media; known for tagging all the family pictures and playing games, to chasing all the nieces and nephews around, and being his children’s biggest fan; he loved his family so very much.

William had a beautiful relationship with God, becoming a member of the Penn Yan United Methodist Church, where he loved singing in the choir and being a part of the praise band. He made many wonderful relationships there and belonged to several small men’s groups. He also volunteered his time driving the elderly to and from church. One of his proudest moments of his walk in faith was teaching the kids the Lord’s Prayer, they would say it every night before bed and when they mastered it themselves he beamed with pride.

He loved his children with everything he had and although he had a different relationship with each, the love, pure joy, and happiness that they brought to his life would make him glow.

Michelle, his first born, he loved you so very much, his face would light up with pure happiness every time he heard your voice.

Haley, his little “Butter,” you brought him more joy than you can imagine, and oh so many laughs and love.

William, his namesake, his little “Toot,” you made your Dad proud from the time you were born. He loved you so very much. He will continue to watch over, protect, and love you all.

William was preceded in death by his sister, Rometta McAllister. He is survived by his children, Michelle (Joe) Clor, Haley (Matthew) Catlin, and William H. Rogers III; grandchildren, Emily & Harper; special friend and mother of his son, Karen Rogers; friend and mother of his daughter, Lucinda Fox; his siblings, Eloise Harris, Charles Terry, Ibbie (Eric) Frazier, James Michael Rogers, and Wanda Rogers; and over 25 nieces and nephews.

William would like to be remembered for his big smile, hearty hugs, and his loving heart.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date when it is safe to gather together.