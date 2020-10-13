Obituary: Benjamin Z. Shirk

Penn Yan

Benjamin Z. Shirk, 79, of Havens Corners Road, Penn Yan, died at 8 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at home.

A Gathering will be held at the family home from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. A Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the Scenic Grove Old Order Mennonite Church. Interment will be in the Scenic Grove Church Cemetery.

Born in West Earl Township, Pa., Benjamin was the son of the late Samuel M. and Lydia Z. Shirk. He was a member of the Scenic Grove Old Order Mennonite Church (Mid West Conference). He was a retired farmer and the husband of Susanna M. (Burkholder) Shirk.

Surviving in addition to his wife, are seven sons: Weaver B., married to Mabel (Hoover), Samuel B., married to Lena (Nolt), Benjamin B., married to Lydia (Hoover), and Alvin B. married to Elizabeth (Nolt), all of Penn Yan; Paul B., married to Verna (Zimmerman) of Geneva; Daniel B., married to Alma (Weaver) of Ephrata, PA; Wayne B., married to Lena (Burkholder) of Geneva; three daughters; Verna, married to Samuel Nolt of New Holland, Pa., Eva, married to Ivan Daniel Martin of Penn Yan, and Etta, married to Lester Zimmerman of Stevens, Pa. Also surviving are 79 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren; one brother, John Shirk; and three sisters, Elizabeth, married to Henry Martin of East Earl, Pa., Eva, married to Jacob Sensenig of Loysburg, Pa., and Annie, married to Paul Martin of Denver, Pa.

Preceding him in death are three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham.