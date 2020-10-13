SUBSCRIBE NOW

Obituary: Carolyn M. Bailey

Staff reports
The Chronicle Express

Dresden

Carolyn M. Bailey, 78, of Dresden, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 8, 2020 at her home.

There will be a family service Wednesday, Oct. 13 at City Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Carolyn was born in Dresden. She was the daughter of Edgar and Hazel Sloan. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother who had lots of love to give the numerous kids she babysat.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Harold Sr.; children, Penni (Scott) Spencer, Tina Smith, Harold Jr. (Kelly) Bailey, Michael (Patty) Bailey, Debbie (Bruce) Lafler, Douglas Bailey, Thomas (Annie) Bailey, and Scott (Sherry) Bailey.

She had several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her biggest joy in life was her family, especially her great-grandson, Edgar, and her special little man, Brody.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Weldon Funeral Home of Penn Yan.