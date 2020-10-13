Obituary: Charlotte Kinney

Penn Yan

Charlotte Kinney, born September 10, 1932, died peacefully at home October 3, 2020 after a brief decline with pancreatic cancer. She was 88 years young. At Charlotte’s request, there will be no memorial services. She will live on in our hearts and memories. Donations in her memory, if desired, may be directed to the Finger Lakes Chamber of Music Festival, P.O. Box 605, Penn Yan, N.Y.14527, a cultural gem.

Charlotte was born and raised in Burlington, Iowa. She attended the University of Iowa, where she received a degree in Speech-Language Pathology and was the President of her sorority. After raising four children, she obtained a MBA at Nazareth College in Speech Therapy and worked as a Speech Language Pathologist at Rochester City School District and Al Sigl Center. Charlotte was a trailblazer for innovative thinking in diverse communities in Rochester, investing her time in inner-city school programs that focused on giving opportunities to those in need.

Charlotte loved cooking, baking, sewing, gardening, classical music, and martial arts. She became a third level black belt in Tai Chi. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and playing bridge with many dear friends. Charlotte believed that family is everything and always looked forward to bringing her loved ones together, through both the good times and bad times. She took care of everyone and the wisdom she passed along, will live in our hearts forever.

Charlotte is predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Bob Kinney; and is survived by her four children, Sarah, Ford (Simone), Gretchen (Jesus), and Neal (Kim), who will continue her legacy of love, family, and unity; nine grandchildren, Danny (Vanessa), Leanne, Traesa, Nate, Julian (Raysha), Amanda, Omar, Vanessa and Jilayna; two precious great-grandchildren, Kaiden and Camila; a niece, Ann Murphy; and a nephew, Allen Lorentzen.