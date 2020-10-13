Obituary: Ronald A. Ledgerwood

Penn Yan

Ronald A. Ledgerwood, 83, of Penn Yan, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Homestead Nursing Home in Penn Yan.

Ron was born in Bellona Station April 2, 1937, the son of the late Walter and Mabel (Frederiksen) Ledgerwood. He owned and operated a farm in the Town of Benton, raising beef cattle, hogs, and crops. Ron was an avid NASCAR fan, and he enjoyed bluegrass music and festivals.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of almost 44 years, Lorraine F. (Serefine) Ledgerwood; sons, Kevin and Douglas Ledgerwood; step-daughter, Cheryl (David) Wood; step-son, Richard Karlnoski; several grandchildren as well as several great-grandchildren.

Honoring Ron’s wishes there are no prior calling hours or services. He will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery in Dundee, NY at the convenience of his family. Friends and family may share memories of Ron at townsendwoodzinger.com.