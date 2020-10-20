Obituary: Eva J. Jensen

Penn Yan

Eva Jorgensen Jensen, 91, of Penn Yan, passed away surrounded by the love of her family Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

There will be no calling hours. The funeral will be private for the family only at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Friday, October 23 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Lori Nickoloff presiding. Friends may join the service on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/91324560003?pwd=VjlOSlhoQXFQUW1HQkl6bVM2YzZ6Zz09; Meeting ID: 913 2456 0003; Passcode: 606442. Memorials may be sent in Eva’s memory to the Keuka Comfort Care Home P.O. Box 107, or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 135 Hamilton St., Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Eva was born Nov. 13, 1928 in the Town of Torrey to Carl Emil and Kathrine Jepsen Jorgensen. She graduated from Penn Yan Academy at the age of 16 in 1945, attended the Rochester Business Institute, graduating in 1946, and married newly discharged Navy veteran, Robert “Bob” Jensen, January 25, 1947 in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. For many years they operated Bobe Farms together on the Pre-Emption Road. She was a vital part in the farming operation, from milking to field work to doing the farm books.

Eva was a life member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where she lent her skills as the church secretary, a Sunday School and VBS teacher, organizer of the congregation’s 75th Anniversary celebration, a gardener, and a seamstress for many projects, including altar and communion linens, paraments, and banners. She was a Yates County 4-H Leader for many years and had, at one time, close to 100 members in her club. Eva served as a member of the Yates County Extension Board of Directors, was a long-time 4-H judge at fairs, dress revues, and public presentations. She was also the first Yates County 4-H Program Assistant.

Eva, together with Bob, were members of many farm organizations. In the 1970s, she took on the role of “The Voice of Yates County Farm Bureau” on WFLR radio. They were members of the Sampson World War II Naval Museum, and volunteered many summer days in the museum in Romulus. She was a past-secretary of the Sampson Auxiliary. She proudly represented her Danish heritage on the Danes of Yates County celebration committee and at a Danish Elderhostel held at Keuka College.

Eva was an avid tennis fan, having taken up the sport after she and Bob moved from the farm. She played weekly for many years with a group of ladies in Penn Yan. She loved watching tennis on TV or in person, and was a charter member of the Penn Yan Tennis Club. She enjoyed tending the flowers in her yard and, until she was nearly 90, mowing her lawn. Most of all, she loved being with her family.

She is survived by her children, Donald “Skip” (Jennifer) Jensen of Penn Yan, and Nancy (Richard) Wright of Stanley; her grandchildren, Natalie Jensen of Penn Yan, Eileen Jensen of Branchport, Betsy Jensen of Warnerville, Lynnette Wright of North Syracuse, and Andrew (Erica) Wright of Canandaigua; her great-grandsons, Keegan and Evan Wright; her brother, Carl (Dolores) Jorgensen of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; her sister, Ann (David) Priest of Middleburgh; sister-in-law, Gladys Kjar of Penn Yan; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family also would like to recognize and thank her dedicated caregiver of nearly a year, “Stella,” as well as the caring nurses of Yates/Ontario Hospice and the wonderful staff and volunteers at Keuka Comfort Care Home for their special care of Eva in her last days.

In addition to her parents and husband, Robert Jensen, she was pre-deceased by his parents, Albert and Erna Jensen; sister, Christa Jorgensen; brother-in-law, Robert Kjar; and nephew, Mark Priest.

