Obituary: Michelle Lynn Mason Newton

Penn Yan

Michelle Lynn Mason Newton, 43, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Rochester General Hospital.

As per Michelle’s wishes, there will be a private family graveside service at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Yates County.

Michelle was born Feb. 15, 1977, the daughter of Robert and Marie (Calvario) Mason, and graduated in the class of 1995 at Penn Yan Academy.

Michelle is survived by her parents, Bob and Marie Mason; her children, Michael (Veronica) Newton, Elizabeth Newton, Marissa Newton, and Abigail Newton; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Michelle was predeceased by maternal grandparents, Joseph and Mary Calvario; paternal grandparents, Frank and Mary Marie Mason; and grandson, Thomas Michael Newton.

Michelle will be greatly missed by her parents, and her family and friends.