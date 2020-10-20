Obituary: Norman Bruce Chapin

Monroe, Ga.

Norman Bruce Chapin, 97, died October 14, 2020, in Monroe, Ga.

Norman was born in Penn Yan to Rev. Earl and Claudia (Seeley) Chapin. He was a graduate of Penn Yan Academy and Luther Rice Seminary in Lithonia, Ga., and pastored several churches in Western New York State. He served in the United States Navy, Pacific Theater, during World War II. For 23 years, he and wife, Alice, served on the staff of Campus Crusade for Christ, International. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Winder, Ga., and was chaplain of the Winder, Ga. VFW.

Survivors include his wife, Alice; four daughters, Vicki (Scott) Nesbitt of Cleveland, Ga., Gale (Philip) Fields of Siloam Springs, Ark., Mary Jo Madray of Winder, Ga., and April (Don) Tugman of Loganville, Ga.; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Private burial services will be held in Second Milo at the convenience of the family. Memorials may by made to The First Baptist Church, Winder, Ga.