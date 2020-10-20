Obituary: Norman Glenn DeLooza

Penn Yan

Norman Glenn DeLooza, 67, of Penn Yan, passed away October 10, 2020.

Friends are invited to call from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Weldon Funeral Home in Penn Yan. A private family service will follow.

Norman was born April 8, 1953, the son of Robert Clifford DeLooza and Dorothy Louise, and graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1971. He worked for Coach & Equipment for many years, and then welded for Vance Metal Fabrication where he retired in 2007.

He loved hot cars and working on them, car shows, NASCAR, turkey shoots, The Steam Pageant, football, and spending time with his nieces and nephews playing board games and eating pizza or McDonalds. In his early days, he competed in the demolition derbys at the Yates County Fair.

Norman was predeceased by his mother and father, and his brother, Donald R. DeLooza. He is survived by sister, Debra Pound (Ernie) of Odessa; sister-in-law, Diane DeLooza of Penn Yan; nephews, Shane (Melissa) Wright, Shad (Kristen) Wright, Cory (Katelyn) Pound, Tim (Amie) DeLooza, Thomas (Lindsey) DeLooza, Henry DeLooza, and Sawyer Wright; nieces, Katy Pound, Bethany (Jim) Travis, Mallory Wright, Lilly Wright, and Aubry Wright.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mercy Flight Central, 2420 Brickyard Road, Canandaigua, NY 14424; or Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 205 North Ave., Penn Yan, NY 14527.