Obituary: Richard Lloyd Parsons

Richard Lloyd Parsons, 76, passed away unexpectedly October 5, 2020 in Canandaigua.

Richard was born April 10, 1944 to Helen (Smith) Fox and Lloyd Arthur Parsons. In 1962, he married Sharon Lee Newell and together they raised four children.

Richard grew up in Gorham and worked on the farm where he discovered his love for farming. To follow his farming dream, he moved to Jasper where he started his own farm. He later moved to Penn Yan and was employed with Coach & Equipment and Vance Metal Fabrication, from which he retired. Later on, he spent his free time with family, hobby farming, and loved playing cards.

Richard is survived by his children, Arthur (Brenda) Parsons, James (Lynda Harris) Parsons, Karen (Jeff) Ilnicki, and Randy (Melissa) Parsons; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brothers, Raymond (Mary) Sanderson, Ronald (Cindy) Sanderson, Gary (Holly) Parsons, and Stephen Parsons; one sister, Wanda (Parsons) Spears; brother-in-law, Butch Walton; nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his special companion, Marlene “Marty” Daines.

Richard was predeceased by his parents, Lloyd Arthur Parsons and Helen (Smith) Fox; his wife, Sharon Lee Parsons (Newell); his sisters, Patricia (Parsons) Guiles and Janet Walton; and brother-in-law, Loren Guiles.

Following Richard’s wishes, there will be no public services.

