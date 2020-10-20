Obituary: Stanley C. “Bud” Nelson

Smethport, Pa.

Stanley C. “Bud” Nelson, 88, of Smethport, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his residence.

He was born Jan. 8, 1932 in Penn Yan, a son of Stanley S. and Agnes Nielsen Nelson. In 1952, in Aberdeen, Md., he married Doris J. McElwee, who died Feb. 7, 2017.

Mr. Nelson attended Penn Yan Academy and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Bud worked for the E. I. DuPont de Nemours Inc. first in Dresden then in Rochester as a maintenance foreman, retiring in 1989. Bud enjoyed antique tractors and implements. He was a member of multiple tractor clubs in the region.

He is survived by one daughter, Laurie Nelson of Cibolo, Texas; one son, Gregory (Cynthia) Nelson of Dansville; grandchildren, Andy (Ashley Coe) Nelson, Erica Nelson, and Chenae (Ryan) Nelson-Day; great-grandchildren, Isabella Day, Esmè Day, Atlas Day, Ayden Coe, and Matthew Nelson; and one sister, Janet Smith of California.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bud was preceded in death by one son, Douglas Nelson, in 1959.

In keeping with Bud’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Burial will be in Clermont Cemetery, Clermont, Pa.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes of Smethport.