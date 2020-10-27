Obituary: Joyce C. Sternes

Penn Yan

Joyce C. Sternes, 89, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Geneva General Hospital. A small memorial service will be held from 1 - 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at Weldon Funeral Home, 102 E. Main St., Penn Yan.

Joyce was born March 17, 1931, in Penn Yan to parents Eldred and Clara (Petersen) Coon. She graduated from Penn Yan Academy, class of 1948. Joyce served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1953, where she was a teletype operator and received a National Defense Service Medal. After her military service, she worked as a secretary at Walker-Bilt, Ribble Lumber, and Yates County Civil Service until she retired in 1997.

She is survived by sisters, Jean Switzer and Ethel Acquilano; brother, Paul Coon; son, Paul Eric Sternes; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She is pre-deceased by her son, Russell Sternes; daughter, Lauri (Sternes) Uldriks; sister, Eldeen Fox; and brother, Pete Coon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or The American Cancer Society.