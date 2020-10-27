Obituary: Kevin S. North

Penn Yan

Kevin S. North, 65, of Penn Yan, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at F.F. Thompson Hospital following a valiant struggle with multiple sclerosis.

Kevin was born in Penn Yan Sept. 21, 1955, the son of the late Albert and Marilyn (Matteson) North. Kevin graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1974. He was one of the first licensed home inspectors in the Yates County area and was a very successful and skilled contractor. Kevin owned and operated Finger Lakes Home Inspection and North Construction of Penn Yan for more than 30 years. He loved his work and spent a great deal of his time mentoring younger aspiring contractors. Kevin was a devoted and loving husband and father, and had an unforgettable sense of humor and brought laughter and joy to all of his loved ones. Even in difficult times, Kevin always found a way to put a smile on others’ faces.

Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 39 and 1/2 years, Catherine ‘Cathy’ (Rogers) North; daughter, Catrina North of Windsor, Calif.; sister, Lori North of Tampa, Fla.; cousins, Jeff and Debbie North, Patty (North) Rathbun, and Pam (North) Mandrino; sisters-in-law, Debbie (Ed) Wheeler of Napa, Calif., and Vickie (Jim) Odell of Penn Yan; many nieces and nephews; many dear friends in “The Card Party Group”; and his faithful companion, Thelma. In addition to his parents, Kevin was predeceased by his brother, Brian North.

A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held and announced at a later date. Kevin’s family wishes to extend heartfelt appreciation to the Penn Yan Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps for the excellent care that Kevin received over the years. They ask that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Kevin’s name to the Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 272, Penn Yan, NY 14527. Memories of Kevin may be shared with his family and friends at townsendwoodzinger.com.