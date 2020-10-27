Obituary: Rose Marie Supple

Penn Yan

Rose Marie Supple, 99, of Penn Yan, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Penn Yan, with Rev. Jim Jaeger, officiating. Those in attendance are reminded to practice social distancing and to wear a face covering.

Rose was born Aug. 5, 1921, in Elmira, the daughter of the late Leo and Winifred (Cunningham) Liddy. She graduated as a registered nurse from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Elmira. November 14, 1942, Rose married Edward J. “Steamboat” Supple at St. Mary’s Church in Elmira. She worked as an RN from 1942 until her retirement in 1980. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her life. Rose came to visit Keuka Lake at the age of 17 and fell in love with the lake. When she and Steamboat got married, they rented a cottage every year on the lake and eventually moved to Keuka Lake full time. After her husband’s sudden death in 1961, Rose moved to Penn Yan with her five children and worked for Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital and Keuka College. In 1970, she became the first Nursing Director and Administrator of Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home. Rose finished her distinguished nursing career at the VA Hospital in Canandaigua before retiring in 1980, and then enjoyed a well-deserved retirement in Florida. Rose was a dedicated member of St. Michael’s Church in Penn Yan, as well as the Elk’s Club.

Rose is survived by her daughters, Nancy A. (Dennis M.) Kenney of Baldwinsville, and Kathleen M. (Daniel M.) Wilkins of Palmyra; sons, Edward J. (Kathy Marshall) Supple of Penn Yan, and Timothy J. (Carol Bootes) Supple of Lakewood Ranch, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several special nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her late husband, Edward J. “Steamboat” Supple March 23, 1961; daughter and grandson, Margaret R. Jones and Christian M. Jones June 27, 1985; sister, Margaret Carroll; and brothers, Leo Liddy and Jack Liddy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home, 655 N. Liberty St., Penn Yan, NY 14527. Memories of Rose Marie may be shared with her family and friends at townsendwoodzinger.com.