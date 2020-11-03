Obituary: Barbara L. Nash

St. Petersburg, Fla.

Barbara L. Nash, 64, passed away peacefully October 4, 2020, at her home in St. Petersburg, Fla. after a courageous battle with cancer. A service will be planned in the future.

Barbara was born in Penn Yan Aug. 15, 1956, to Dr. Allan and Esther Nash. She graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1975, received her associate's degree in early childhood education from SUNY Cobleskill, and continued her education at SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Brockport earning her elementary education degree.

Barbara moved to Gallup, N.M. in 1981 where she taught kindergarten for 28 years. Her devotion and dedication to the education and nurturing of her students was evident in all she did. Barbara was active in the First United Methodist Church in Gallup, where she taught Sunday school, led the children’s choir, and volunteered for vacation bible school.

Following her retirement in 2013, Barbara moved to St. Petersburg where she was active in her residents’ association. She enjoyed serving on the social committee, coordinating water aerobics, volunteering at the library, and hosting coffee hours. Barbara took pleasure in exploring the museums, botanical gardens, and beaches in and around St. Petersburg, and attending concerts and baseball games, especially her beloved Boston Red Sox when they were in town.

Barbara is survived by her brother, Allan of St. Petersburg, Fla.; her sisters, Patricia (Chuck) of Glendora, Calif., Nancy of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Carol (Ron) of Hilton Head Island, S.C.; her nieces and nephews, Alison (Andrew), Sarah (Daniel), Stephen (Nikki), Matthew (Darrien), Emily (Cameron), and Megan; and great-nephews, Charlie and Aaron.

Memorial donations may be sent to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33760.