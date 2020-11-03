Obituary: Jeffrey F. Conlon

Buffalo

Jeffrey F. Conlon, of Buffalo, entered into rest October 25, 2020.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date.

Jeff was the loving son of Carole (Roy M. Priestley) Conlon and the late Arthur Conlon; the cherished father of James (Jessica) Conlon, Justin Conlon, and Caitlin Conlon; the dear brother of Kevin (Carol Larson) Conlon and Catherine (Roger) Jackson; and is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Jeff enjoyed summers on Keuka Lake his whole life. Beautiful memories were made with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Keuka Comfort Care Home, 35 Rte. 54/East Lake Road, Penn Yan, NY 14527 where Jeffrey spent his final days wrapped in the loving care of family, staff, and volunteers.

Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.