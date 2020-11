Penn Yan

Lloyd K. Powers, 86, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Huntington Living Center in Waterloo.

A private burial will take place in Brookside Cemetery.

Lloyd was born July 31, 1934 to the late Frederick and Mary I. Powers. He was a member of the Dresden Methodist Church.

Lloyd is survived by his wife; Shirley Amidon-Powers.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home of Gorham.