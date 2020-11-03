Obituary: Richard B. Swansen

Penn Yan

Richard Swansen, 68, peacefully passed away in the comfort of his own home early Saturday morning, October 24, 2020.

Richard was born February 8, 1952 in Penn Yan the son of the late Barbara June Swansen.

He enjoyed fishing, cats, watching the Yankees, the N.Y. Giants, and scenic, cold, icy areas of the lake, having good tunes, laughing, lumber, and grinning syrup.

Richard is survived by the love of his life, Lorraine Cervenka, and many good friends.

It’s gotta get better in a little while, keep on keeping on!

PEACE