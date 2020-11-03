Obituary: Victor J. Paige

Penn Yan

Victor J. Paige, 76, of Penn Yan, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, from complications due to COVID.

Vic was born Sept. 9, 1944 in Massena, the son of the late Victor J. and Margaret Paige. He was a 1966 graduate of SUNY Oswego College from the Industrial Arts program, and was fortunate to have a career that he loved, teaching over 40 different Technology classes at Penn Yan Academy, until his retirement in 2000.

Be it a charter boat captain, coach, stock car pit crew and driver, a licensed real estate agent, or colleague, hopefully your memory of Victor includes his sense of fair play, integrity, creativity, strength, determination, and wonderful wit.

He is survived by his wife, Ann S. Paige; daughter, Vanessa (Paul Kogut) and their daughter, Aurora; son, Jason (Christine) Paige and their children, Lucas, Joseph, and Silas; sisters, Alexandria (Fred) Gilman, Margaret (Wayne) Kinney, Gloria (John) Horan, and Kathy (Tom) Phillips; as well as stepsons, Brett and Kyle Gobe. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Richard Paige; and sisters, Victoria and Robin Paige.

There are no calling hours. A memorial service and interment at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Penn Yan will be held at a later date. A celebration of Victor’s life will be planned in the spring.

