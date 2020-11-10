Obituary: Marvin W. Potts

Penn Yan

Marvin W. Potts, 81, of Penn Yan, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, In Montour Falls.

Marv was born March 15, 1939, in Penn Yan, and grew up on Crescent Beach in Branchport. He graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1956 and married Patricia Goodman Feb. 5, 1960. They had four daughters and raised them on Myrtle Avenue in Penn Yan.

Initially, Marvin worked for the village of Penn Yan doing various jobs. He was then employed with Morton Salt in Himrod for a number of years until the plant eventually closed. He finished out his career as a Rural Mail Carrier with the US Postal Service and retired in the year 2000.

Marv was very active in the Penn Yan Fire Department. He was on the Fire Board for a total of eight years and served as the Fire Chief from 1979 to 1981. He was a lifetime member of the Hydrant Hose Company. Marv also particularly enjoyed his work on the Yates County Fire Investigation Team.

One of Marv’s favorite things to do was watching sports. He loved Syracuse Orangemen basketball and was a huge fan of NASCAR and the Cleveland Browns. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and hunter, and a member of the Elks Club and Moose Lodge. Marv was also actively involved in the Branchport United Methodist Church, which is where he and Pat were married. Marv and Pat greatly enjoyed traveling and spending time with their many friends in the community.

Marvin was predeceased by his beloved granddogs, Buddy, Abby, and Toby; his wife, Patricia; his daughter, Denise Marie Potts; his brother, Mallory Potts; and both his parents, Marie and Wescott Potts. He is survived by his daughters, Lorianne (James Krise), Karin Potts, and Kathleen Hansen (Jerry); his granddaughter, Carrie Potts-Porter; and his sister-in-law, Linda Goodman Blauers.

There will be a private service for the family followed by the burial at Glenview Cemetery in Pulteney. Donations in Marvin’s memory may be made to the Branchport United Methodist Church, c/o Dave Thorn, 3988 Belknap Hill Road, Branchport, NY 14418; or the Yates County Humane Society, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527. To share memories of Marv with his family and friends, please visit townsendwoodzinger.com.