Obituary: Howard J. Strong

Howard J. Strong, 96, of Penn Yan, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in the comfort of his home.

Honoring his wishes there are no calling hours or services planned. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Grove Mount Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory would be appreciated and may be made to Grove Mount Cemetery, c/o Jared Webster, 3414 North Plum Point Rd., Himrod, NY 14842; or the Milo Center Methodist Church, P.O. Box 299, Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Howard was born May 8, 1924, in the town of Milo, the youngest son and one of 13 children of the late Guy M. and Inez (Sayre) Strong. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946 and was proud to have been a Sea Bee. On Nov. 13, 1947, in the town of Milo, he married the former Lillian M. Travis, and enjoyed 56 years of marriage, before she passed away March 4, 2003. A self-employed dairy farmer all of his life, retiring in 1975, Mr. Strong was a member of Milo Center Methodist Church and a long-time member of the Farm Bureau. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting, loved picnicking at his camp, watching baseball, playing cards, and puzzles. In his younger years, he and his family enjoyed his camp in Old Forge.

He is loved and will be missed by his daughter, Marilyn A. Strong of Rome, N.Y.; two sons, Philip G. (Pat) Strong of Penn Yan, and Steven H. (Kathy) Strong of El Paso, Texas; two grandchildren, Craig (Jessica Summers) Strong, and Jessica (Brian) Fish; six great-grandchildren, Kelly, Jillian, Carrie, Molly, and Dylan Strong, and Lillia Fish; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and countless Mennonite friends and neighbors.

Besides his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by all of his siblings, six brothers, and six sisters; and two very dear grandsons, Robert & Daryl Strong.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pre-Emption Family Medicine, especially Wendy Hill, for her excellent care.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.