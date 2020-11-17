Obituary: Lawrence D. Caward

Stanley

Lawrence D. Caward, 94, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, with his daughter by his side.

Lawrence was born Aug. 19, 1926, and was a veteran of both the U.S. Army and Air Force. He was a lifetime member of the Geneva American Legion where he held several offices over the years, as well as a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Lawrence was a member of the Reed Corner’s Federated Church. He retired from NYSEG and was a farmer for most of his adult life.

He is survived by two daughters, Diane(Geral) Carmel and Michelle Caward; a sister and a brother, Juanita (Donald) Eaton and Lyle (Jean) Caward; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Norma J. (Tinney); and sisters, Evelyn Helmer, Unadeh Caward, and Velma Lauwaert.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, or The American Heart Association.

