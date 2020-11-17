Obituary: Reginald Wesley Rugg

Penn Yan

Reginald Wesley Rugg Jr., 54, passed away at home on Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with leukemia.

Reggie was born Aug. 8, 1966, in Penn Yan, the son of the late Reginald Wesley Rugg and Barbara (Roum) Lafler. He served his country for several years in the Army and Army Reserves. He enjoyed his occupation of heavy and semi-truck operator, having the opportunity to visit the majority of the United States during his career.

Reggie is survived by his sons, Anthony Rugg, William Rugg, Michael Donaldson, and Noah Donaldson, along with Margaret McAdams, whom he loved as his own daughter. He is also survived by two grandsons, Maverick and Killian. Surviving siblings are Paula Rugg, Tillman Rugg, Loretta Rugg, Tammy Rugg-Tarte, James Rugg, Roger Rugg Jr., Gidget Rugg, and Jarimie Rugg. He will be loved and missed by all his family, numerous friends and loyal best friend, Dozer.

A formal service and celebration of life with military honors will be held at a later date at the convenience of his family as restrictions allow. To light a candle of remembrance or to share memories with Reggie’s family and friends, please visit townsendwoodzinger.com.