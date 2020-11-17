Obituary: Vera A. Allen

Penn Yan

Vera A. Allen, 92, of Penn Yan, formerly of Barrington, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Hillside Cemetery in Dundee. All those in attendance are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face covering.

Vera was born Nov. 3, 1928, in Rochester, the daughter of the late Carlis and Helen Rowe. Vera enjoyed crafts, sewing, quilt making, bowling, playing cards, old old movies with Rock Hudson, baseball, entertaining friends, Barrington Rifle Club, flowers, and yard sales. She had a love of animals and meeting new people at the family vegetable stand “Allen’s Fruits & Vegetables.” She especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Vera was predeceased by her husband, Roger H. Allen; her brother, Carlis Rowe; her sister, Helen Tharrett; and nephew, Carlis Eric Rowe. Vera is survived by her daughter, Carli Allen of Penn Yan; son, Roger D. ‘Del’ (Sharon A.) Allen of Penn Yan; son, Jeff (Kim) Allen of Fla.; and daughter, Leslie (Tom) Dunkelberger of Dundee; grandchildren, Angela Wodarski, Teresa Yeoman, Stacey Yeoman, Nichelle ‘Nikki’ Allen, Kimberly Allen, Leah (Ryan) Dailey, Christopher Allen, Amanda (Jason) Allen, Brandi (Teddy) Allen Bowen, Courtney Stahl, Julie (Courtney Eddinger) Dunkelberger, Jessica (Mike) Mullins, Jenna (Kris) Owen, and Jillian (Jason) Plumlee; great-grandchildren, Cody, Samantha, Courtney, Chantel, Cleon, Ryan, Micheala, Kaeden, Addison, Declan, Hunter, Juliet, Alice, Jason, Jada, Bailey Mae, Karli, Conner, Cason, Reece, Finley, Harper, Jacob, Josie, and Abigail; great-great-grandchildren, Charlie and Delilah; special cousins, Katherine and John Meisch; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made in Vera’s memory to the Humane Society of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527; or to the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home, 655 N. Liberty St., Penn Yan, NY 14527. To light a candle of remembrance or to share memories of Vera with her family and friends, please visit townsendwoozinger.com.