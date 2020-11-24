Obituary: Fred Crump Jr.

Penn Yan

Fred Crump Jr. passed away peacefully November 13, 2020, at his son’s home in Rochester at age 83, surrounded by his loving wife and children.

Calling hours were held from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel in Penn Yan. A private service was held from 7 to 8 p.m. while wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

After Fred retired from Monroe Wire and Cable in Middletown, he continued his love of farming in Penn Yan until he passed away.

Fred is survived by his wife of 47 years, Milagros; his children, Fred Alan, Adaria Bobo, Timothy, Michael (Nicole), and Victoria; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Fred was predeceased by his son, Brian.