Obituary: Ronald A. Simons

Penn Yan

Ronald A. Simons, 75, of Penn Yan, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.

Ronald was born in Sayre, Pa. Dec. 21, 1944, the son of the late Manley and Charlene Simons. He graduated from high school in Athens, Pa., and married Joyce Reynolds Aug. 6, 1965 in Litchfield, Pa. He was a life-long farmer, retiring in 2020. He was a member of the Penn Yan Moose. Ron loved riding his motorcycle, betting on the horses, and watching them race. He enjoyed getting together with the guys and pulling their mini tractors. Above all Ron loved having his family around him.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Joyce Simons; his daughter, Teresa (John) Tyler; grandchildren, Jessica (Josh) Wood and Megan (Travis Mothersell) Finger; great-grandchildren, Waylon and Merle Wood; sisters, JoAnn (John) Goble of Corning, and Paula Stewart of Gadston, Ala.; brother, Larry (Liz) Simons of Thomasville, N.C.; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son.

There will be no prior calling hours. A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ron’s memory to the Keuka Comfort Care Home, P.O. Box 107, Penn Yan, NY 14527. To light a candle of remembrance or to share memories of Ron with his family and friends, please visit townsendwoodzinger.com.