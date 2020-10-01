Mitrano earns Equality PAC endorsement

PENN YAN — Tracy Mitrano has won the support of Equality PAC in her bid to unseat Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY23rd). If elected, Mitrano would be the first openly gay woman to represent a New York district in Congress.

Equality PAC is the political arm of the Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus, working to elect openly LGBT individuals and strong LGBT allies to the United States Congress and Senate.

“As an openly gay woman in a same-sex marriage, Tracy Mitrano understands how important LGBTQ rights are, and she is fully committed to continuing the fight for full equality,” said Equality PAC Co-Chair, Congressman David Cicilline (D-RI).

This is the second time Mitrano has challenged Reed. She remained active in the district following her 2018 loss, getting to know the residents better and learning about their concerns in greater depth.

“I have watched for the last three years as Tracy Mitrano has continued to fight for the people of NY-23, offering her vision for better jobs, improved infrastructure and a more level playing field for our farmers,” said Equality PAC Co-Chair and House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman, Congressman Mark Takano. “Equality PAC proudly supports Tracy Mitrano and we will be thrilled to see her in Congress.”

“Being public about my marriage, and asking people to trust me to be their representative, is such an honor. I could not imagine myself being able to do that in the 70s,” said Mitrano, who came from a conservative, Catholic background but came out in high school. “I was always president of this and president of that, but I knew that would be over when I left college. The idea that now I can do this is very meaningful.

“One of the reasons why the LGBTQ movement has been surprisingly successful in such a short period of time is because it’s not just about a ‘minority,’” she added. “It’s about fundamental freedoms. And that is what our Constitution, and the promise of the United States, is all about.”