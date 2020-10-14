Electrician union endorses Mitrano

GENEVA — The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 840 has endorsed Tracy Mitrano in her bid to represent “hard-working families across the 23rd Congressional District,” according to the local’s president, Ryan Davis.

Mitrano is running to replace Congressman Tom Reed.

“For years our current representative in Congress has constantly and consistently voted against the interest of organized labor: issues concerning affordable healthcare, a worker’s right to organize, our wages, and, most recently, our members’ right to a dignified retirement,” said Davis. “Tracy Mitrano is the only choice to represent our values in Washington, and that is why we are so pleased to join in the fight to send her to Congress this November.”

“I am thrilled to have this endorsement from the IBEW!” said Mitrano. “Over the last three years I have gotten to know this organization in its various locations throughout the district. Every member is a first-rate person, electrician, and spokesperson for organized labor, and why it is so meaningful for all of us. They represent the best values of the United States and I am honored to have their endorsement.”