O’Mara endorsed by N.Y. Business Council

The Business Council of New York State, the state’s largest business advocacy organization, has endorsed State Senator Tom O’Mara (R,C,I-Big Flats) for re-election in the 58th Senate District. The Business Council was founded in 1980 by the late former Corning Incorporated chairman and United States Representative Amo Houghton, who passed away earlier this year.

In 2020, O’Mara is one of only 21 state senators, on a bipartisan basis, receiving the Business Council Political Action Committee’s endorsement. According to the Council PAC, O’Mara and the other legislators stand out as strongly supportive of the Council’s “pro-jobs, pro-investment, pro-growth agenda that will generate the resources to address the needs of all New Yorkers.”

Business Council of New York State President and CEO Heather C. Briccetti said, “We face the 2020 state legislative elections at a uniquely challenging time, with policymakers having to promote the state’s economic recovery while also addressing significant state and local budget gaps and acute spending needs resulting from the COVID crisis. New York’s future will require unique approaches to a wide range of policy challenges. We need leaders in Albany that consider the needs of employers and workers alike. Importantly, they need to appreciate the impact that policy options will have on the state’s economic competitiveness and the ability of the private sector to invest and grow jobs. As we continue to address the COVID crisis and recover from its economic impacts, there is a growing recognition of the private sector’s role in providing jobs and paychecks and generating revenues to support essential state and local government programs. It is crucial for the state’s business community to stand up for candidates that support a pro-jobs, pro-investment, pro-growth agenda that will generate the resources to address the needs of all New Yorkers.”

O’Mara said that he looked forward to joining forces with the Business Council and like-minded business and community leaders, and state legislators, to help communities, employers, and workers recover from the COVID-19 crisis, as well as to keep pushing badly needed reforms including lower taxes, and fewer regulations and mandates.

O’Mara said, “The COVID-19 crisis has taken an enormous toll on communities, industries, manufacturers, small businesses, workers and their families, and entire communities. The months and years ahead will demand recovering and rebuilding a better New York State through a steadfast commitment to the right priorities. I’ll keep on saying it: the most important action government can take is to help create an economic climate that’s more business-friendly and opens the door to local job growth across every economic sector. We need to get out of the bottom of the American barrel when it comes to high taxes, overregulation, and a tax climate that does not work and keeps the Upstate economy going nowhere. I look forward to working with our business leaders and workers from across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions, like I have throughout my legislative service, to keep building the momentum it takes to restore economic and fiscal sense to Albany. I will continue doing everything I can to rally support across our region, and I’m grateful to the Business Council for this vote of confidence in my commitment.”

O’Mara is running for re-election to continue representing New York’s 58th Senate District comprised of Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Yates counties, and a part of Tompkins County (the city and town of Ithaca, and the towns of Enfield, Newfield, and Ulysses).