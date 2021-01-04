LETTER: Thanks for support of kidsCARE

The Chronicle Express

Thank you Yates County residents and beyond. With your help, kidCARE has celebrated the 14th year of giving to our communities.

For those of you that aren't familiar with kidCARE, it began in 2006 with an idea and then help from the Penn Yan Lions and Rotary clubs. kidCARE provides items of big CARE to little kids. Many people take the supplies we help with for granted.

In this past year, we have donated diapers, wipes, sweat pants, sweat shirts, socks, underwear and warm outer clothing to hundreds of little people.

Penn Yan and Dundee schools, The Living Well, CareNet Pregnancy Center, and others have helped spread the good will of kidCARE.

Any monetary donations will gladly be accepted by mail to kidCARE, 3025 Norris Road, Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Again, many thanks. Your support has helped clothe hundreds of Yates youth.

Best wishes for good health in the new year.

Heather Andersen, Founder, kidCARE