LETTER: Thanks to American Red Cross volunteers

As we approach the end of this challenging year, I am filled with gratitude for all our neighbors who make helping others a priority. Their commitment to service takes on added significance as our communities face this global pandemic together.

I extend a special salute to our region’s health care heroes who continue to sacrifice so much to help our region get through this crisis.

Daily, I am humbled by our American Red Cross volunteers, who share themselves to help the most vulnerable prepare for and recover from life-changing disasters — like fires, floods and other emergencies — locally and nationally. This year, following historic wildfires in the west and relentless hurricanes along the Gulf Coast, many traveled far from home to support thousands of families. Others provided aid from afar, communicating with displaced families by video or phone to deliver hope and help virtually.

Thank you to our partners who share with us a common purpose and community spirit that extends our reach and helps connect more individuals with critical humanitarian support.

And thank you to our supporters who allow the Red Cross to deliver emergency relief 24/7, 365 days a year.

Wishing happy holidays and a safe 2021 to all. Let’s continue to look out for one another.

Alan Turner II

American Red Cross, Western New York Region