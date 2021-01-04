LETTER: Yates Christmas Project thanks community

The Chronicle Express

Generosity shown by bell-ringers, organizers, and donors allowed the Yates Christmas Project to provide gift cards in a Covid-safe drive-through setting this year. A $25 gift was given to each of 308 families, in addition to a $25 gift card for each of the 903 children represented. That’s a whopping $30,275 of generosity from a caring community. Many thanks.

Everyone at YCP hopes next year will see us back in normal mode, providing clothing, toys, games, books, and blankets to families in need of a holiday hug.

Dick and Bonnie Barney

Yates Christmas Project