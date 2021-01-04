Yates County participating in STOP-DWI crackdown

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Sheriff Ron Spike announced that Yates County police agencies are participating in a special enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving during the holiday. The crackdown took effect Dec. 17 and will continue through Jan. 1.

Law enforcement officers across New York state, including Yates County sheriff's deputies, New York State Police and the Penn Yan Police Department, will be doing additional enforcement efforts during the holiday season, in a combined effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives.

“Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent,” said Spike. “Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the problem during this Crackdown Campaign.”

You can help to make a difference by having a "Sober Plan." Impaired driving is completely preventable all it takes is a little planning. The Yates County STOP DWI program wishes you and your family and friends a very safe and Happy Holiday season.