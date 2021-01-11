LETTER: 'Enough is enough'

The Chronicle Express

I stand horrified at the anti-democratic, un-American events that unfolded in our capitol on Jan. 6, as Congress attempted to certify the results of our presidential election.

I know that I stand with a majority of my fellow citizens. But I also know that an unconscionable number of Americans support and applaud the violent invasion of our sacrosanct civic space. These Americans believe, falsely, in the conspiracy theories that the most secure election in our history, which has been verified by officials from both parties, was somehow rigged.

These conspiracies have been promoted from the uppermost echelons of power, to the grassroots in our backyard.

As Joe Biden said during his impassioned address in the midst of this American carnage, “Enough is enough.”

Some said that the violent insurrection by domestic terrorists was the result of people wanting to be heard. I can respect that. But intellectual honesty demands that we recognize that the people who stormed the capitol have been heard over and over during the past four years. It demands we recognize that the mostly straight, white, male terrorists have had more than a fair hearing throughout history, at the expense of groups whose cries to be heard are met with prejudice and riot police.

The people who invaded the capitol on Jan. 6 scream, “We want to be heard,” but what they mean is, “Give us what we want.” They are not satisfied by anything less.

We must contend with the roots of this mindset; toxic masculinity and white supremacy, two forces that demand special status for certain individuals and unearned respect for biased traditions. The aggression witnessed on Jan. 6 displayed toxic masculinity, and their irrational clinging to disinformation displayed white supremacy.

The sooner we address these truths, the sooner we can be assured that travesties such as those we witnessed on Jan. 6 will never be repeated.

Alexander Andrasik

Penn Yan