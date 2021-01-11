LETTER: Thanks to all who helped with Bell Ringing

The Chronicle Express

On behalf of the Yates Christmas Program, I would like to express my sincerest thanks to everyone who helped make our 2020 Bell Ringing such a success. In spite of the Covid -19 situation, collections almost matched last year's totals!

Bell ringers included many dedicated individuals, as well as volunteer members from the following groups: Penn Yan First Baptist Church, Bluff Point Methodist Church, American Legion Johnson-Costello Post 355, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Bluff Point Association, Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Michael, Penn Yan Fire Department, Knights of Columbus, Penn Yan Rotary Club, Dundee Rotary Club, Penn Yan Interact Club, Community Bank, Lyons National Bank, Bank of the Finger Lakes, Penn Yan Elks Lodge #1722, Seneca Lodge Masons, St. Mark's Episcopal Church, St. Michael's School Students, Scouts BSA Troops 44 and 444, Cub Scout Pack 44, Yates County Women, Penn Yan Academy Students, Milo Lodge Masons, VFW Post 745 and Penn Yan Lions Club.

We are grateful to Tops Market, Byrne Dairy, Morgan's Grocery, The Wagner Restaurant, Community Bank and Lyons National Bank for allowing us to use their locations for our ringing. We owe special thanks to Ray Stewart, Larry Strickland, Norm Koek and Ron & Jane Salyer, who delivered and collected the donation houses and proceeds. Most of all, we are thankful for the many kind people who made donations. You helped make a Merry Christmas for nearly 900 Yates County children. Thank you for your support and generosity!

Suzanne Falvey

Coordinator for Bell Ringing